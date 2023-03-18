BTS’ V, J-Hope and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo top the March Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings

In March 2023, as a result of boy group personal brand reputation big data analysis, BTS V ranked first, BTS J-Hope ranked second, and Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO ranked third. The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute extracted 107,777,485 brand big data of 703 boy group individuals from February 18th to March 18th to analyze the boy group's personal brand reputation big data, and analyzed consumer behavior for the boy group's personal brand.

March Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings:

In March 2023, the 10 ranking of individual boy group brand reputation was BTS’ V, BTS’ J-Hope, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, BTS’ Jimin, Wanna One’s Kang Daniel, Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun, EXO’s Baekhyun, WINENR’s Song Minho, Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon and BIGBANG’s G-DRAGON.

BTS’ V and J-Hope:

The BTS V brand, which ranked first in the boy group's individual brand reputation, was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 4,875,543, with participation index 985,582 media index 945,857 communication index 1,834,278 community index 1,109,826. Compared to the brand reputation index of 3,530,702 in February, it rose by 38.09%. In second place, the BTS J-Hope brand was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 4,288,670 with a participation index of 222,321 media index of 515,778 communication index of 1,585,093 community index of 1,965,478. Compared to the brand reputation index of 1,776,417 in February, it rose by 141.42%.

The 3rd place, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 4,250,124, with a participation index of 1,673,056, a media index of 717,893, a communication index of 935,270, and a community index of 923,905. Compared to the brand reputation index of 6,171,832 in February, it fell by 31.14%. The 4th place, the BTS Jimin brand, was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 4,034,139 with a participation index of 647,929 media index 613,050 communication index 1,375,960 community index 1,397,199. Compared to the brand reputation index of 6,121,650 in February, it fell by 34.10%.

