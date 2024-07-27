BTS' V, Jimin and Jungkook become ONLY K-pop soloists to hit 100 million Spotify streams on their album within its debut week

In a groundbreaking achievement, BTS' maknae line members, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, have set a new benchmark in K-pop history. These three artists are the only soloists to surpass 100 million Spotify streams in their debut week.

Jungkook's album GOLDEN leads the pack with a staggering 214.6 million streams, followed by Jimin's MUSE at 140.1 million and V's LAYOVER with 101.4 million streams. The trio's achievements highlight their unparalleled popularity and the ever-growing reach of K-pop on the global stage.

On that note, here’s a brief about BTS’ V, Jimin, and Jungkook’s solo albums

1. Jungkook’s solo album GOLDEN

Jungkook’s debut studio album GOLDEN, released on November 3, 2023, marked a dazzling debut in the world of pop music. With its blend of catchy pop anthems and heartfelt vocals, the album flaunts Jungkook’s versatility as a solo artist. Featuring collaborations with Jack Harlow, Major Lazer, Latto, and DJ Snake, GOLDEN offers a vibrant mix of styles and sounds.

Watch the music video for Jungkook’s Standing Next To You here;

The album, themed around Jungkook's golden moments, includes standout tracks like SEVEN and 3D. Upon its release, GOLDEN achieved a remarkable milestone, recording 214.6 million streams on Spotify within its first week, making it the most-streamed debut album by a K-pop solo artist. The tracklist, which also includes Standing Next to You as the main track, Yes or No, and Please Don't Change, has been praised for its infectious pop appeal and Jungkook’s compelling delivery.

Advertisement

Commercially, GOLDEN debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and sold over 2.4 million copies worldwide, solidifying Jungkook’s place as a pop powerhouse.

2. Jimin’s solo album MUSE

Despite his military service, BTS' Jimin defied expectations with his sophomore solo album, MUSE, released on July 19. Building on the introspective themes of his debut, MUSE is a significant exploration of love and artistic growth. The album, available in BLOOMING and SERENADE editions, has captivated fans with its lyrical depth and emotional resonance.

Watch the music video for Jimin’s Who here;

MUSE features a compelling tracklist that begins with the introspective Rebirth (Intro) and culminates in the evocative title track Who. Highlight tracks include Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring Loco and the heartfelt dedication to ARMYs, Closer Than This. Other notable tracks are Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson and the introspective Be Mine.

In its first week, MUSE recorded a remarkable 140.1 million streams on Spotify, underscoring Jimin's enduring connection with fans. Despite his military duties, Jimin’s artistry and heartfelt storytelling shine brightly through this evocative release.

Advertisement

3. V’s solo album LAYOVER

V’s debut studio album, LAYOVER, released on September 8, 2023, is a captivating blend of R&B, pop, and jazz, showing the BTS member’s soulful voice and artistic evolution. The album’s six tracks, including a special piano version of Slow Dancing, offer a rich auditory experience. Tracks like Love Me Again, Rainy Days, and Blue highlight V’s ability to merge heartfelt lyrics with smooth melodies, while Slow Dancing stands out with its nostalgic 1970s romantic soul vibe.

Watch V’s music video for Rainy Days here;

Upon its release, LAYOVER achieved remarkable success, recording 101.4 million streams on Spotify within its debut week, making it a standout in V’s solo career. The album set new records, with over 1.67 million copies sold on its first day and a debut at number two on the Billboard 200, tying him with fellow BTS members Jimin and SUGA for the highest-charting Korean solo artist. LAYOVER is not only a commercial triumph but also a critical success, cementing V’s place as a powerful solo artist.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 11 years with BTS: No More Dreams to Yet to Come, songs that celebrate milestones of septet's journey