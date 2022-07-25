BTS’ V & Jin to attend VIP screening of ‘Emergency Declaration’ starring Kim Nam Gil, Song Kang Ho & more

Another event has invited the presence of the BTS members! On July 25, it was confirmed that Jin and V will be attending the VIP test screening of the upcoming Korean film ‘Emergency Declaration’ later in the day. According to the reports, the two BTS members will head to the exclusive test screening scheduled for 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST) at Megabox COEX in Seoul.

It is being said that member Jin was personally invited by actor Kim Nam Gil who has previously mentioned being fond of the BTS member. The ‘Awake’ singer has cited the ‘Through The Darkness’ actor as his inspiration for taking an interest into acting. As the two are fans of each other, Jin is said to have happily accepted the invitation to display his support for the actor at the event.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time this year that V will be participating in a VIP screening of a movie. The singer-actor previously returned from the US, earlier than his other members to cheer on his friend Kang Dong Won at the screening for his film ‘Broker’. He was adored for his sweet interaction with the actor and his warm presence.

‘Emergency Declaration’ is a South Korean movie that is based on the story of an aircraft that declares emergency after facing an unprecedented terror mid-flight and demands unconditional landing. Kim Nam Gil, Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon and Im Siwan are included in the star cast of the Han Jae Rim movie. After being premiered at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in July 2021, the film’s release was delayed because of a new wave of COVID-19 in its home country. ‘Emergency Declaration’ is set to release on August 3.

