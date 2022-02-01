BTS' V joins Cristiano Ronaldo & Kylie Jenner as the only 3 people in world to achieve THIS feat on Instagram

'Instagram King V' is back to doing what he knows the best - making and breaking records! V continues to reign on Instagram as he enters 'The Top 3 most liked video posts on Instagram history,' joining influencer and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and football player Cristiano Ronaldo as 'The Only People In The World To Surpass 15 Million On Instagram Video Posts.'

V just surpassed 33 million followers on Instagram, extending his previous records as 'The Fastest Person To Reach 33 Million Followers'. V also continues to add more awards to his kitty as 'The Most Followed Korean Male Act,' 'The Most Followed Male Kpop Idol,' and 'The Most Followed Male Korean Actor.' V is known for his artistic aesthetic on Instagram, wherein he uploads gorgeous pictures of himself, his travels, friends, art and fashion, his music and of course his pet pup Yeontan.

Within 48 hours of his star-studded Instagram debut, Bangtan's talented visual and vocalist has already set two new personal records! V became the most followed person on the photo-sharing app in the first 24 hours of his debut. V also broke the record of 'The most-liked Instagram post by an Asian act,' and he's now the only artist who has two posts with more than 13 million likes. Just a regular day in V's life!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Wooga Squad: BTS' V and Park Hyung Sik leave hilarious comments under Park Seo Joon’s Instagram post

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.