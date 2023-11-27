BTS' V joins Lee Min Ho, Lee Jung Jae, and designer Riccardo Tisci at National Museum of Korea

On November 27, renowned Italian fashion designer and former chief creative officer of Burberry, Riccardo Tisci, took to Instagram to showcase his recent visit to the National Museum of Korea in Seoul. He shared a series of captivating photos, featuring all three stars, providing a glimpse into his cultural exploration.

BTS’ V, Lee Min Ho, Lee Jung Jae spotted Riccardo Tisci

Riccardo Tisci shared pics on Instagram from his recent Seoul trip to the National Museum of Korea. The photos featured V from BTS, along with Pachinko actor Lee Min Ho and Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae. The presence of these entertainment heavyweights caused a stir on social media, triggering different speculations about their get-together.

More about Lee Min Ho and Lee Jung Jae

Lee Min Ho, a South Korean actor, singer, and model, shot to fame with his role as Gu Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers. This iconic performance not only earned him the Best New Actor Award for Television at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards but also solidified his status as a leading Hallyu star. Lee Min Ho's television success has made him the most followed South Korean actor on social media. The Heirs star achieved a remarkable milestone by being the first Korean celebrity to be honored with a Madame Tussauds wax figure, unveiled in Shanghai in 2013 and Hong Kong in 2014.

Lee Jung Jae, a highly accomplished South Korean actor and filmmaker, has earned numerous accolades for his outstanding contributions to the industry. His impressive list of awards includes a Primetime Emmy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics' Choice Television Award, and six Baeksang Arts Awards. Additionally, he has received nominations for a Golden Globe Award and a Gotham Award, solidifying his status as one of the industry's most successful figures.

In 2021, Lee Jung Jae achieved widespread international acclaim for his role as Seong Gi Hun, the central character in Netflix's thrilling survival drama, Squid Game. The show's immense popularity led him to global stardom. Notably, Lee Jung Jae is set to reprise his intense role as Gi Hun in the eagerly anticipated second season, which commenced filming in July 2023.

