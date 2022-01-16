BTS' V joins Leo Messi, Billie Eilish & Cristiano Ronaldo to achieve THIS incredible feat on Instagram

BTS' V continues dominating Instagram as he became the first South Korean celebrity to have four posts with 17 million likes on Instagram, joining talented singer Billie Eilish and ace footballer players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only four people globally to have four posts with over 17 Million likes on the platform.

Furthermore, V is the first, fastest and only Asian Act to reach 18 million likes with his recent adorable post featuring his pet pup Yeontan! He is the 11th act in the world to have 18 million likes on Instagram. V proved yet again why he is an 'Instagram King' with his adorable content featuring Yeontan, his hobbies and interests, fashion, travel, sneak-peek into his unreleased music and of course, BTS! ARMYs are loving how nice and lovable his Instagram content is and easily one of the most followed accounts in the world!

Meanwhile, BTS’ V has made K-pop history on both the Oricon and iTunes charts in Japan! On January 13, V’s OST 'Christmas Tree' was finally officially released in Japan, several weeks after it was first released in South Korea. Immediately upon its release, 'Christmas Tree' debuted at number 1 on Oricon’s daily digital singles chart. The song achieved a total of 11,771 downloads in Japan on just its first day, setting a new record for the highest number of first-day downloads ever achieved by any Korean soloist.

Not just that, 'Christmas Tree' also soared to number 1 on Japan’s iTunes Top Songs chart just two hours after its release, and as of January 16, it has stayed there for over 76 hours achieving the longest run at number 1 of any Korean song in the history of the chart. Congratulations V!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: BTS' V's 'Christmas Tree' makes THESE new records on the first day of its release in Japan

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.