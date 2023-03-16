BTS’ V joins Park Bo Gum and BLACKPINK’s Lisa as latest Celine ambassador

Months of speculation and hopeful wishing have finally turned into reality as BTS member V has been revealed as the new ‘CELINE boy’. In a new interview with Elle Korea where the 27 year old was the cover star for the month of April, it was announced to the millions of fans waiting for more updates from Kim Taehyung, earning a nod from them- he is indeed the perfect fit for the brand. V’s ambassadorship with Celine has been a long time coming and here’s why.

V and Celine

The BTS member has been spotted in the French luxury ready-to-wear and leather goods brand multiple times in the past, flaunting their laid-back and simplistic, but also chic styling. Whatever items he’s worn have gone out of stock minutes after he was spotted in them, much thanks to his influence in the fashion industry that has earned him the ‘sold out’ status. V can pull off the most complex fits with ease and at the same time look exquisite in some of the most uninteresting ones. All of this only pointed towards one thing- his partnership with a brand that can fit his image, just as well as his personal musings.

V with Park Bo Gum and Lisa

For designer Hedi Slimane, who also happens to be the brand’s creative director, the Paris Fashion Week event in June 2022 was a star studded affair as three of the most instrumental faces in the world of Hallyu were his special guests. Official brand ambassadors then, actor Park Bo Gum and BLACKPINK member Lisa were the obvious picks. However, BTS member V was making his first appearance for an official Celine event and the Parisian crowd was here for it. They swarmed in large numbers around the trio who dazzled in off-beat fits that enhanced their appeal. This was probably the biggest indication of V joining the luxury brand’s roster.

Now, the BTS member has become the fourth one from the group to have a solo brand deal to their name following SUGA’s ambassadorship with Maison Valentino, Jimin’s takeover of Dior and Tiffany and Co., and J-Hope joining hands with Louis Vuitton. He’s a fine looking and fitting Celine Boy, innit?

