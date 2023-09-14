BTS’ V joins popular Smoke dance challenge from Street Woman Fighter 2 alongside dancers Bada Lee and GOF

Kim Taehyung aka V from BTS danced to Smoke along with Bada Lee, the dance choreographer for the challenge and dancer GOF on September 13 and the internet can’t seem to get enough of it. The challenge went viral as it was featured in the ongoing female dance crew survival show Street Woman Fighter Season 2 and the choreography by Bada left the internet mesmerised. The song Smoke was produced by Dynamicduo and Padi and sung by Dynamicduo and Lee Young Ji.

Internet’s reaction to V doing the Smoke challenge

Seeing the three dynamic dancers make their moves got the internet in a frenzy. Fans noticed that the idol was indeed smooth as butter with his movements and was at par with the professional dancers. Many appreciated how versatile V is and how he manages to tackle both fast and relaxed steps. The video left fans watching the video on a loop and wanting more and more.

Who are Bada Lee and GOF?

Bada Lee is a professional dancer who is a part of Street Woman Fighter Season 2 which is currently airing on Mnet. She is the leader of her team Bebe. As a part of the challenge on the dance survival show, the dancer’s choreography was chosen for the song Smoke and since has been hot on the internet. Lee Do Geon also known as GOF was a contestant in the previous season, Street Man Fighter and was the maknae of the hip-hop dance team Bank II Brothers who finished in 5th place. V also put a story of the challenge with the two dancers with the caption “Year of Pig” as the three of them are born in the same year, 1995, and share their Chinese zodiac signs.

V’s current activities

V has been releasing music videos from his solo album Layover. On September 12, the music video for Blue was released and it is already trending in various countries on YouTube. Previously this month the video for Slow Dancing was also released. V also appeared as a guest on fellow group member SUGA’s show Suchwita in which he talks to his guests as they drink together.

