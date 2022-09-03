BTS’ V joins SNSD’s YoonA, IU and SHINee’s Taemin for their exemplary taxpayer nods in their 20s

BTS member V has been a part of the legendary South Korean septet ever since its debut in 2013. He has since risen to global fame and the group has surely earned enough over the last nine years to ensure that the members stay rich and happy. The millions of BTS albums sold, their tours around the world with thousands of ARMYs attending their concerts, brand deals, solo projects and more have added to their personal gains.

Recently, it was noted that the city of Goyang, through their mayor, had decided to award Kim Taehyung (V’s real name), as one of the three individuals to be appreciated for their diligent tax paying habits and adding to the city’s revenue. Moreover, an awards ceremony was arranged for the three individuals including V, and 5 corporations who have successfully paid their due taxes. V was unable to attend the event due to a pre-set personal schedule, however it was reported that he had sent his father on his behalf to receive the plaque of merit.

Soon after, the fans were glad to know that V had now joined the elite group of singers to be awarded for their tax paying actions in their 20s. The list previously includes Girls’ Generation’s YoonA (2015), IU (2020), and SHINee’s Taemin (2021) who have been applauded for their impressive habits. Notably, he is the only 3rd generation idol to join the lineup full of 2nd generation singers who are known to be model citizens.

V is known to bring international status to all projects that he becomes a part of and has always been lauded for his influence. The BTS member is currently known to be preparing for his solo release alongside group activities.

