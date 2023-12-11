BTS' V, Jungkook bid shirtless goodbyes; former shares heartfelt farewell letter

BTS' V and Jungkook delighted ARMYs with an unexpected "shirtless" Instagram update, showcasing their matching buzzcuts in preparation for their upcoming enlistments. In addition to the visual update, V took to Weverse to share a heartfelt letter with fans. Expressing his love and gratitude, he opened up about his imminent military enlistment, assuring fans that he has plans in store for them during his time away.

BTS’ V and Jungkook’s shirtless farewell

BTS’ V's recent Instagram Stories update featured a video call with Jungkook, both of them shirtless and sporting their military hairstyles, making goofy faces. It appears to be a lighthearted and humorous farewell before their upcoming mandatory military service, set to last until 2025.

The caption read, "Hyung is going first. Have a safe enlistment tomorrow," added a sentimental touch to their unique farewell gesture, making fans emotional. The Taekook duo's playful interaction has left ARMYs in both feeling sad and reacting humorously to this unique gesture by V and Jungkook.

BTS’ V pens letter to fans

BTS’ V shares a heartfelt letter to fans on Weverse ahead of his military enlistment, which is deeply touching. He expressed his love and gratitude to ARMYs, acknowledging that he anticipates greatly missing them during his time away. V shared his sadness about being unable to create more happy memories with ARMYs for a while, emphasizing that not being able to see them is the most challenging aspect. He said, "If it wasn't for that one thing, it would be okay, but not being able to see ARMYs is the hardest."

Advertisement

Despite the 18-month separation, V assured fans that he would focus on maintaining good health and would return in top condition. He encouraged ARMYs to take care of their well-being, saying, "I’ll return really healthy after 18 months, so ARMY, take care of your health and look for happiness every day until I return."

V also teased that he has prepared various things during his absence and asked fans to look forward to it. He expressed his longing for ARMYs and promised to make precious memories together once he returns, concluding with a heartfelt farewell: "I really miss you and I love you so much. So you have to wait until I return! I’ll be back soon! Bye!" The Layover singer also released a bunch of photos for his fans, the first one being an OT7 (all BTS members) picture that made fans emotional.

BTS’ oldest member, Jin also reacted to his letter by adding a message. Replying to V, he said, “Really, when I enlisted it was -35 degrees and there was a raging snow storm and I only barely managed to enlist but you're enlisting at a good time; the world has become a better place” cheering V up before his enlistment.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ V to enlist in special forces, Jungkook unable to join: Korean military’s counter-terrorism unit overview