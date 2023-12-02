BTS' V, Jungkook, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, NewJeans and more enter Rolling Stone's 100 Best Songs Of 2023 List

BTS’ Jungkook and V, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, TWICE , FIFTY FIFTY and aespa are the 8 K-pop artists and groups who have earned different spots at the 100 Best Songs of 2023, published by the leading music magazine Rolling Stone. Read below to find out which iconic songs by these K-pop idols have become the favorites of global fans.

Here is the 100 Best Songs of 2023 List:

Rank 6th: NewJeans - Super Shy

Rank 47th: SEVENTEEN - Super

Rank 55th: TWICE - MOONLIGHT SUNRISE

Rank 58th: V - Rainy Days

Rank 67th: Jisoo - FLOWER

Rank 75th: FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid

Rank 95th: aespa - Spicy

Rank 99th: Jungkook - Seven

NewJeans - Super Shy

Ranked at No. 6, Super Shy by NewJeans is the first single of the girl group's second EP, titled Get Up. In the music video, Super Shy members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein start a flash mob dressed in youthful style. The song is known for its unmatched synchronized choreography.

SEVENTEEN - Super

Securing 47th position, the concept of Super is inspired by the powerful mythological character from a Chinese novel called Journey to the West. SEVENTEEN consisting of members namely S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, are popular for their energetic dance moves. This music video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, dated July 11.

TWICE - MOONLIGHT SUNRISE

MOONLIGHT SUNRISE reigns at No. 55. It is the second single in English by the nine-member group TWICE featuring Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. This upbeat pop song with a dreamy melody draws inspiration from the moonlit ambience sported at TWICE’s concert held at Banc of California Stadium.

V - Rainy Days

Rainy Days by BTS’ V is part of his debut album Layover, which has earned the 58th spot on this list. It is an alternative pop R&B track, and the lyrics convey the emotions of a person longing to meet his special someone. The uniqueness of the song made it trend on the Billboard Global 200 and Digital Song Sales charts.

Jisoo - FLOWER

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo debuted with her single FLOWER, which amassed 40 million views within 24 hours of release on YouTube. Combining traditional Korean melodies and Caribbean elements, FLOWER’s lyrics focus on the singer’s heartbreak and getting over a toxic relationship.

FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid

This retro sounding, disco-pop song Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY (Aran, Keena, Saena, and Sio) went viral on TikTok, and now it is ranked No. 75 on this list. The song is about a woman’s unrequited love and has made it to the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Charts.

aespa - Spicy

aespa’s four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningnin released Spicy as part of their third EP My World. Clinching 95th position, this catchy party song with strong vocals and dynamic beat rhythm has reached several milestones including their debut at sixth spot on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

Jungkook - Seven

Seven, ranked at the 99th spot on this list, marks the solo debut of BTS’ maknae (youngest member) Jungkook. Created in collaboration with Latto, Seven is a passionate serenade in which Jungkook expresses his willingness to stay with his lady love everyday. The song also features popular Korean actress Han So Hee, driving the internet wild with her chemistry with Jungkook.

