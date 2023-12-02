BTS' V, Jungkook, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, NewJeans and more enter Rolling Stone's 100 Best Songs Of 2023 List
Eight K-pop tracks, including Jisoo’s FLOWER, Jungkook’s Seven, and more, have made it to the list of the 100 Best Songs of 2023 by a leading music magazine.
BTS’ Jungkook and V, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, TWICE , FIFTY FIFTY and aespa are the 8 K-pop artists and groups who have earned different spots at the 100 Best Songs of 2023, published by the leading music magazine Rolling Stone. Read below to find out which iconic songs by these K-pop idols have become the favorites of global fans.
Here is the 100 Best Songs of 2023 List:
- Rank 6th: NewJeans - Super Shy
- Rank 47th: SEVENTEEN - Super
- Rank 55th: TWICE - MOONLIGHT SUNRISE
- Rank 58th: V - Rainy Days
- Rank 67th: Jisoo - FLOWER
- Rank 75th: FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid
- Rank 95th: aespa - Spicy
- Rank 99th: Jungkook - Seven
NewJeans - Super Shy
Ranked at No. 6, Super Shy by NewJeans is the first single of the girl group's second EP, titled Get Up. In the music video, Super Shy members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein start a flash mob dressed in youthful style. The song is known for its unmatched synchronized choreography.
SEVENTEEN - Super
Securing 47th position, the concept of Super is inspired by the powerful mythological character from a Chinese novel called Journey to the West. SEVENTEEN consisting of members namely S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, are popular for their energetic dance moves. This music video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, dated July 11.
TWICE - MOONLIGHT SUNRISE
MOONLIGHT SUNRISE reigns at No. 55. It is the second single in English by the nine-member group TWICE featuring Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. This upbeat pop song with a dreamy melody draws inspiration from the moonlit ambience sported at TWICE’s concert held at Banc of California Stadium.
V - Rainy Days
Rainy Days by BTS’ V is part of his debut album Layover, which has earned the 58th spot on this list. It is an alternative pop R&B track, and the lyrics convey the emotions of a person longing to meet his special someone. The uniqueness of the song made it trend on the Billboard Global 200 and Digital Song Sales charts.
Jisoo - FLOWER
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo debuted with her single FLOWER, which amassed 40 million views within 24 hours of release on YouTube. Combining traditional Korean melodies and Caribbean elements, FLOWER’s lyrics focus on the singer’s heartbreak and getting over a toxic relationship.
FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid
This retro sounding, disco-pop song Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY (Aran, Keena, Saena, and Sio) went viral on TikTok, and now it is ranked No. 75 on this list. The song is about a woman’s unrequited love and has made it to the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Charts.
aespa - Spicy
aespa’s four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningnin released Spicy as part of their third EP My World. Clinching 95th position, this catchy party song with strong vocals and dynamic beat rhythm has reached several milestones including their debut at sixth spot on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.
Jungkook - Seven
Seven, ranked at the 99th spot on this list, marks the solo debut of BTS’ maknae (youngest member) Jungkook. Created in collaboration with Latto, Seven is a passionate serenade in which Jungkook expresses his willingness to stay with his lady love everyday. The song also features popular Korean actress Han So Hee, driving the internet wild with her chemistry with Jungkook.
