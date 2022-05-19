BTS’ V, Jungkook & Jimin lead most searched K-pop idol results; Sweet Night & Christmas Tree reign on Spotify

It’s no surprise that BTS and its seven members are some of the most talked about musical artists around the globe. As the BTS ARMY grows bigger and older by the day, their curiosity for everything about the group also keeps rising. This acts as them becoming some of the most searched about topics on one of the most used search engines, Google.

Data from the tech giant has revealed that V, also known by his original name Kim Taehyung, is the most searched K-pop idol ever. This is followed by his own bandmates, as youngest member Jungkook takes up the second spot while Jimin grabs the third place. As usual, BTS' maknae line has everyone wrapped around their fingers.

Moreover, V’s solo releases have captured the audiences’ attention as his OSTs for popular dramas have hit record-breaking numbers. On music streaming site Spotify, V’s OST for fellow Wooga Squad member and popular actor Park Seo Joon’s show ‘Itaewon Class’, ‘Sweet Night’ has become the most streamed Korean OST of all time. BTS’ OST ‘Dream Glow’ for their game ‘BTS World’ comes in at the fourth spot. V keeps his popularity momentum going with another one of his OSTs, this time for Wooga Squad member Choi Woo Sik’s drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’, ‘Christmas Tree’ takes the fifth place. Two OSTs of drama ‘Goblin’ or ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’, ‘Stay With Me’ by EXO’s Chanyeol and Punch, and ‘Beautiful’ by Crush take the second and third place respectively.

