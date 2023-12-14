BTS’ V, Jungkook, NewJeans, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and more bag nominations at the 2023 Circle Chart Music Awards

BTS members V and Jungkook, NewJeans, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and other notable artists have received nominations for the 2023 Circle Chart Music Awards. Formerly known as the Gaon Chart Music Awards, the upcoming event is scheduled to take place at Busan's BEXCO on January 10, 2024, according to the official statement released by the organization.

About Circle Chart Music Awards

Circle Chart stands out as one of the most popular Korean music charts, providing assessments and rankings of weekly popularity for both individual artists and full-fledged albums or songs of groups. Managed by the Korea Music Content Association in cooperation with the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, it serves as a significant platform for recognizing and acknowledging achievements in the Korean music industry.

This year marks the debut of Artist of the Year awards in four categories: Album, Digital, Streaming (Unique Listeners), and Global Streaming. The awards, as in previous years, will be primarily decided based on the commercial success of songs and albums using data from the Circle charts. Additionally, data from their newly introduced global K-pop charts, incorporated since last year, will also play a role in determining the winners.

Nominees for the 2023 Circle Chart Awards

Artist of the Year (Album)

aespa – MY WORLD ENHYPEN – ORANGE BLOOD IVE – I’VE MINE BTS’ Jungkook – GOLDEN NCT DREAM – ISTJ SEVENTEEN – SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN Stray Kids – ★★★★★ (5-STAR) TXT – The Name Chapter: FREEFALL BTS’ V – Layover ZEROBASEONE – YOUTH IN THE SHADE

Artist of the Year (Digital)

aespa – Spicy (G)I-DLE – Queencard IVE – I AM BLACKPINK’s Jisoo – FLOWER BTS’ Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto) LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (featuring Nile Rodgers) Lim Young Woong – Grain of Sand NCT DREAM – Candy NewJeans – Ditto SEVENTEEN – Super

Artist of the Year (Streaming — Unique Listeners)

aespa – Spicy AKMU – Love Lee (G)I-DLE – Queencard IVE – I AM BLACKPINK’s Jisoo – FLOWER BTS’ Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto) LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (featuring Nile Rodgers) NCT DREAM – Candy NewJeans – Ditto SEVENTEEN – Super

Artist of the Year (Global Streaming)

aespa – Spicy BTS – Take Two (G)I-DLE – Queencard IVE – I AM BTS’ Jimin– Like Crazy BLACKPINK’s Jisoo – FLOWER BTS’ Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto) LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (featuring Nile Rodgers) NewJeans – Super Shy SEVENTEEN – Super

