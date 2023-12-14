BTS’ V, Jungkook, NewJeans, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and more bag nominations at the 2023 Circle Chart Music Awards
Artists like BTS’ V and Jungkook, aespa, NewJeans, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, SEVENTEEN and more bag nominations at the upcoming 2023 Circle Chart Music Awards. Full list inside
-
2023 Circle Chart Music Awards has announced its nominees
-
BTS, V, Jungkook, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN and more earn nods
BTS members V and Jungkook, NewJeans, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and other notable artists have received nominations for the 2023 Circle Chart Music Awards. Formerly known as the Gaon Chart Music Awards, the upcoming event is scheduled to take place at Busan's BEXCO on January 10, 2024, according to the official statement released by the organization.
About Circle Chart Music Awards
Circle Chart stands out as one of the most popular Korean music charts, providing assessments and rankings of weekly popularity for both individual artists and full-fledged albums or songs of groups. Managed by the Korea Music Content Association in cooperation with the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, it serves as a significant platform for recognizing and acknowledging achievements in the Korean music industry.
This year marks the debut of Artist of the Year awards in four categories: Album, Digital, Streaming (Unique Listeners), and Global Streaming. The awards, as in previous years, will be primarily decided based on the commercial success of songs and albums using data from the Circle charts. Additionally, data from their newly introduced global K-pop charts, incorporated since last year, will also play a role in determining the winners.
Nominees for the 2023 Circle Chart Awards
Artist of the Year (Album)
- aespa – MY WORLD
- ENHYPEN – ORANGE BLOOD
- IVE – I’VE MINE
- BTS’ Jungkook – GOLDEN
- NCT DREAM – ISTJ
- SEVENTEEN – SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN
- Stray Kids – ★★★★★ (5-STAR)
- TXT – The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
- BTS’ V – Layover
- ZEROBASEONE – YOUTH IN THE SHADE
Artist of the Year (Digital)
- aespa – Spicy
- (G)I-DLE – Queencard
- IVE – I AM
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo – FLOWER
- BTS’ Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)
- LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (featuring Nile Rodgers)
- Lim Young Woong – Grain of Sand
- NCT DREAM – Candy
- NewJeans – Ditto
- SEVENTEEN – Super
Artist of the Year (Streaming — Unique Listeners)
- aespa – Spicy
- AKMU – Love Lee
- (G)I-DLE – Queencard
- IVE – I AM
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo – FLOWER
- BTS’ Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)
- LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (featuring Nile Rodgers)
- NCT DREAM – Candy
- NewJeans – Ditto
- SEVENTEEN – Super
Artist of the Year (Global Streaming)
- aespa – Spicy
- BTS – Take Two
- (G)I-DLE – Queencard
- IVE – I AM
- BTS’ Jimin– Like Crazy
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo – FLOWER
- BTS’ Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)
- LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (featuring Nile Rodgers)
- NewJeans – Super Shy
- SEVENTEEN – Super
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Circle Chart Music Awards 2023 unveils date and venue: When and where to watch
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more