BTS' V leaves for Paris to attend a fashion event; Fans speculate KTH1 is in the making

V, a member of the famed BTS group, left for Paris on Monday. He was observed at Incheon Airport carrying a bag labelled with his name. Taehyung wore a white t-shirt, a black coat, and trousers, attracting paparazzi's attention. Fans are wondering what he will be doing in Paris, whether he will be making a music video for his solo album or attending a brand event. Furthermore, some fans saw that Taehyung had damaged his fingers and appeared to be in pain.

V set to attend another fashion event

V is on his way to attend a Celine fashion event however fans are also speculating that KTH1 is in the making and he might also be secretly shooting a music video for his highly anticipated solo debut.

Taehyung out having fun with his Wooga Hyung’s and Jungkook

On the following Sunday, the singer utilized Instagram as a platform to share a collection of captivating photos and videos. Among them were snapshots featuring his fellow BTS member Jungkook, as well as the Wooga squad members Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy. However, Park Seo Joon was noticeably absent from the group. In addition to these joyful moments, the photo compilation included glimpses of V at a recording studio, which has sparked widespread speculation among fans regarding his readiness to unveil his highly anticipated solo album.

About V

Kim Taehyung, professionally known as V, is a multi-talented South Korean artist. He is a singer-songwriter, dancer, record producer, and actor, best known as a member of the renowned boy group BTS. V has showcased his artistic abilities by writing and producing several songs for the group, as well as contributing to drama soundtracks. In addition to his musical pursuits, V has embarked on an acting career, making his debut in the drama series ‘Hwarang’ in 2016. He has been recognized for his contributions to Korean culture and language, receiving the Hwagwan of Order of Cultural Merit.

V has showcased his exceptional talent as a producer and songwriter, with an impressive portfolio of over 10 self-produced and written songs. His contributions extend to iconic BTS tracks like ‘Run’ and a series of captivating solo songs including ‘Stigma’, ‘Singularity’, and ‘Inner Child’. Not only has he left his mark within the realm of BTS, but V has also ventured into the realm of drama soundtracks, lending his lyrical prowess to two OSTs. One notable example is ‘Sweet Night’, a soul-stirring composition featured in the drama series ‘Itaewon Class’, and another is ‘Christmas Tree’, a heartfelt melody gracing the drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’. Through his musical endeavors, V continues to captivate listeners with his poetic expressions and profound storytelling abilities.

