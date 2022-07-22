BTS’ V, Lee Min Ho, Park Seo Joon, Sandara Park & more spotted at a lavish VVIP party

The elites of the Korean entertainment industry seem to have gathered once again. On July 21, a lavish party was held for the alcohol brand ‘KHEE’ that is known to sell soju. At the event, the likes of BTS’ V, Lee Min Ho, Park Seo Joon, Sandara Park, and Lee Jung Jae were said to have been in attendance. Meanwhile, actor Jung Il Woo was rumored to have attended as well.

Dressed in a light brown checkered blazer fit, BTS member V was quite the fashionista at the event as he was stationed at the side of actor Park Seo Joon who looked his best in an all-black attire with a shiny blazer stealing the attention. Popular model and ‘Tomorrow’ actor Lee Soo Hyuk went for a much more laid back outfit- a striped shirt, jeans and suede footwear.

2NE1 member and Lee Soo Hyuk’s former agency colleague, Sandara Park aka Dara was also at the party. A black, body-hugging Balmain dress could be seen on her. Meanwhile, Hallyu superstar Lee Min Ho was also in attendance and had all the Minoz excited for his appearance.

It is said that the President of Club Sound/Club Race of Cheongdam Lounge, Park Jun Hee, hosted the event and also shared behind the scenes from the party where the stars could be seen. He thanked BTS' V, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Soo Hyuk, Sandara Park and Lee Min Ho for their presence in an Instagram post as can be seen below.

Which attendee’s outfit was your favourite? Let us know below.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 6 K-Dramas premiering in July 2022: Remarriage and Desires, Big Mouth, Today’s Webtoon & more