BTS’ V makes history on the Billboard charts with solo OST ‘Christmas Tree’

This week’s Billboard charts have been updated, and BTS’ V has officially debuted at No.1 on the Digital Song Sales chart with his song, ‘Christmas Tree’. The track, released as part of the soundtrack for actor Choi Woo Shik and Kim Dami’s drama, ‘Our Beloved Summer’, was the best-selling song of the week in the United States.

Check out Billboard’s announcement on January 4, with the list:

With this, V is now the first Korean soloist to ever debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart with a solo song. The only other Korean soloist to debut at No. 1 on the chart is BTS’ SUGA, with ‘Girl Of My Dreams’, which is a collaboration with Juice WRLD. Soloist PSY’s 2012 hit ‘Gangnam Style’ is the only other Korean solo song to top this chart, however, the song did not debut at No. 1.

Additionally, ‘Christmas Tree’ also debuted at No. 79 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it V’s first career solo entry on the chart. This also makes V the third BTS member to chart a solo song on the Hot 100. Earlier, BTS’ J-Hope charted with ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, and SUGA did so with ‘Girl Of My Dreams’ as well as ‘Daechwita’ (as Agust D).

Earlier, ‘Christmas Tree’ also became the only Korean solo song to enter US Amazon’s Best Selling Songs of 2021 chart, ranking at No. 97 with only seven days of tracking time. The song also recorded the highest daily number of unique listeners (126,381) on the MelOn music chart, 6 days after its release.

Congratulations to BTS’ V!