BTS' V is the mastermind behind the group’s stunning rendition of Fix You on MTV Unplugged

It was Taehyung's idea to cover Coldplay's song Fix You! Read on to find out.

BTS' V is the group's secret weapon! Taehyung is charming, multi-faceted and brings some of the coolest ideas to the table. On February 24, BTS members took centre-stage on MTV Unplugged, as record-breaking artists bring their music on the stage for legends. From a vibrant show of Telepathy to the stunning finale rendition of Coldplay's iconic track, Fix You, BTS enthralled the world with their musical calibre. Now almost three months later, we have some interesting revelations.

In a solo spotlight interview with BTS' V for Rolling Stone, it was revealed that Taehyung in fact, initiated the idea to perform a heartfelt iteration of the seraphic ballad! BTS' cover of Fix You bought ARMY to tears, as they took to SNS platforms to convey their love and feelings for the septet. However, BTS earned the most special praise from the legendary rock band, Coldplay themselves. Shortly after, Coldplay's front-man Chris Martin posted a tweet praising BTS's beautiful cover of Fix You. Coldplay wrote 'Beautiful' in Korean and added three white hearts to the tweet. Not only that, Coldplay even embed BTS' Fix You performance video for fans to watch.

It isn't surprising considering Taehyung has a unique, eclectic and diverse taste in music. His solo track, Inner Child from their album, Map Of The Soul: 7, is also very reminiscent of Coldplay's soulful and heart-touching musical character. Taehyung has also listed Coldplay as one of his musical heroes and wishes to collaborate with them in future.

