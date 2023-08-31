BTS' V meets ARMY: Love Me Again singer provides comfort as Hayoung prepares for military school; Fans in awe

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung appeared on the recent episode of Dingo Story where he surprised a fan and spent a day with her. Yes! An ARMY met the Winter Bear singer and shared her story with him spending a wholesome time with him. The episode was released on August 31, 6 PM (KST). The program not only made a fan's day but also helped the idol fulfill his dream of spending a day with his fans. Here are some of the highlights from this episode.

Kim Hayoung wishes to become a real ARMY

The Rainy Days singer was very excited for his fan and looking at her wearing a uniform he was concerned as the weather was very hot that day. V was all set to surprise Kim Hayoung who was then preparing to join the Army School Corps and had been giving her best to clear the exams. Kim Hayoung was in her second year of military science school and wished to become a female army officer. When V asked the ARMY why she wished to become an army officer, she answered saying that it was a good opportunity and she wished to do something for her parents. The two shared warm greetings and had lunch together before leaving for the arcade.

V and Kim Hayoung took pictures

Moving on to the pictures session at the photo booth, V suggested all the poses and the two captured this happy moment in those photos. While returning the singer complimented her saying, "You really smiled a lot today, making me feel good too".

V and Kim Hayoung shared their experiences

Kim Hayoung opened up about the struggles she faced a year ago as she could not pass her exams and almost lost contact with people around her. She revealed listening to BTS' songs 00:00 (Zero o'clock) and Hold Me Tight. V said he completely understood where she was coming from since he also did not have many friends back in middle school. He assured her that as time passes by she will meet people who will love her and people who genuinely care about her.

V hugged Kim Hayoung

It was time to say goodbye and they bid farewell. However, after the filming was over Kim Hayoung could not hold back her tears, seeing her tear up, the idol returned to check on her. He embraced her saying, "It's okay, it's alright". Fans shared their excitement seeing V meet an ARMY and showered love on this wholesome interaction.

