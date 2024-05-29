Some BTS’ V’s fans cannot help but point out the artist’s similarity with a baby account on Instagram. The baby's name is Kim Suho and he is garnering immense attention from the platform users. However, the fans are not happy with the mother as they accuse her of trying to link her baby with Kim Taehyung.

BTS' V's fans notice baby's resemblance with the artist

On May 28, 2024, the mother of Kim Suho, an Instagram-famous baby, posted childhood pictures of her husband showcasing similarities with her child. Kim Suho is a Korean-Filipino baby and his Instagram account is run by his mother. However, the baby has gained attention from BTS ARMY (BTS fandom name) because of his uncanny resemblance with Kim Taehyung. Some fans did not take it well and posted comments under the pictures stating that she was trying to draw a connection with the artist.

The mother was forced to make a post clarifying the baseless rumors. In the caption, she wrote that her husband is 50 years old and does not want his current photos to be uploaded to the account. She adds that some of the fans have been inappropriately commenting on her pictures and asks to not do so as it can be damaging to one’s career and life. She reiterates that her baby Kim Suho is in no way related to Kim Taehyung and expects fans to be respectful towards her. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The fans of the boy band and the artist have apologized on behalf of the ones who were making the accusations. Moreover, they also posted positive comments about Suho and showcased their support for the mother.

More about BTS' V

BTS’ V is currently enlisted in the mandatory South Korean military and has halted his activities as a K-pop idol. However, amid his enlistment, he released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S along with the music video.

The artist made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover. The album was supported by pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Day.

ALSO READ: Was Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon's Lovely Runner wedding scene similar to Son Ye Jin-Hyun Bin's real life ceremony? Fans express hope for couple