BTS V names his top K-pop tracks: Jungkook’s Seven, NCT's The 7th Sense, NewJeans' Hype Boy, and more

BTS' V recently revealed his current top 9 favorite K-pop songs in a special Spotify episode on the YouTube channel "Spotify's K-Pop On!" where he appeared to promote his solo album Layover. During this episode, V answered questions, played games, and shared his current favorite K-pop tracks with fans.

BTS V’s top 9 K-pop tracks

In the episode "V Makes It Rain at Spotipoly," V engaged in various activities and answered questions. One notable segment of the video featured V participating in a bingo game with the staff, where he listed his favorite K-pop songs. Here is the list of all the songs the BTS member named-

Hybe Boy — NewJeans

With V's recent dance challenge of Hype Boy with the NewJeans members, it was no wonder that Hype Boy would be on the list. The singer noted that the NewJeans members approached him, questioning if he could participate in a challenge with them. V agreed and decided to take on the Hype Boy challenge, showcasing his affection for the viral hit song. The fans also lovingly named the challenge Hype Voy to celebrate V doing the challenge. He also mentioned that it took him only 10 minutes to learn the choreography and proceeded to dance to the song.

Bite Me — ENHYPEN

The BTS member affectionately refers to ENHYPEN as their "company little bros" while discussing this track and expressing his deep admiration for the song.

Eve, Psyche, & The Bluebeard’s wife — LE SSERAFIM

The Rainy Days singer also mentioned Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife by LE SSERAFIM. Not only did he talk about it, but he also showcased the dance challenge accompanied by the song. In the caption accompanying his dance, it was humorously declared that V was addicted to dance challenges.

SEVEN- BTS Jungkook

It was entirely expected that V would include BTS' maknae's recent hit song, Seven, on his list. The close bond between them has always been celebrated by fans. With Seven gaining global popularity and becoming one of the top songs worldwide, it's no surprise that V, Jungkook's beloved bandmate, also appreciates the track.

The 7th Sense — NCT U

Even before starting the game, while V was jotting down the names, he mentioned NCT U's debut song as one he loves and finds really impressive. Specifically, NCT U's debut single, The 7th Sense, made it onto V's list as one of the songs he holds in high regard. He expressed that his fondness for the song persists to this day and praised the music video for being both cool and beautiful.

Love Me Again — V

V's own hit single from Layover naturally found its place on his list of favorite songs. It's not surprising that he included one of his own songs, considering the success and popularity of his solo debut album.

Better Things — aespa

While V didn't explicitly state his reason for including this track on his list, it's likely that he appreciates the visual features associated with it. Visuals can play a significant role in enhancing the overall entertainment of a song and given V's interest in the music video of The 7th Sense, it's plausible that he has a similar affinity for the visuals in this track.

Super — SEVENTEEN

Although V didn't provide a specific reason for including this track, it appears that he has a soft side for high-energy songs. Such tracks often resonate with fans due to their infectious beats and upbeat vibes, and it seems V is no exception in enjoying these kinds of songs. Also, the fact that SEVENTEEN is good friends with the BTS members adds to it.

Slow Dancing — V

Indeed, it's fitting that V included one of his own songs as the final on the list. Artists often have a personal connection and deep appreciation for their own work, and including his own track in his list of favorites displays his pride in and enjoyment of his music.

