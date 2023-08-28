BTS' V officially drops solo hit songs Scenery, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower feat. PeakBoy

BTS member V dropped the popular songs that are loved by fans worldwide. On August 28, 1:30 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), the BTS member released Snow Flower feat. PeakBoy, Winter Bear, and Scenery. Fans can not contain their excitement as the songs have already been enjoyed by many on SoundCloud and now they have access to the songs on other music platforms as well.

BTS' V dropped Scenery, Winter Bear, Snow Flower

V is preparing for his solo debut and has been giving different kinds of content to fans to keep them excited. One of the scheduled releases prior to his album was of the solo singles he had released for the fans before on SoundCloud. Unofficial songs like Winter Bear, Snow Flower, and Scenery are now officially available on Spotify and other music platforms. On January 30, 2019, the popular song called Scenery was released on SoundCloud which crossed over 200 million streams last year.

On August 10, 2019, He dropped the song called Winter Bear on SoundCloud, a self-composed song that has surpassed over 150 million streams on the app. Snow Flower feat. PeakBoy is also one of the most enjoyed songs among BTS fans during the Christmas season ever since its release on December 25, 2020. Fans eagerly waited for the official release of the three songs and they are still waiting for his solo album to release.

BTS' V's recent activities

On August 11, it was confirmed that a BTS member would be performing at Tiny Desk Korea on its launch. The launch lineup included Kim Chang Wan Band, Sunwoo Junga, Kwon Jin Ah, Yun Seok Cheol Trio, along with BTS member V. He previously performed at NPR music's original Tiny Desk Concert with his fellow BTS members in September 2021. However, this time to show his individual side and perform songs from his album Layover, the singer will perform as a solo artist. One of the most anticipated solo albums by a member of the septet called Layover will be out by September 8 along with the title track Slow Dancing.

