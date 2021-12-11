BTS' V or Jimin: Which BTS member would have a crush on you?

Best friends and soulmates - BTS' V and Jimin are bromance goals! Jimin and V are both 95 liners and became friends when they first joined BTS. Though they are of the same age, Jimin treats V like a younger brother and dotes on him, while V looks after Jimin silently.

From going to school together to living together as bandmates, working together, touring for concerts and performances and living their best lives together - VMin's friendship has come a long way since they first met in 2013. To say they are friendship and brotherhood goals is frankly an understatement because truthfully, they are each other's family.

But have you wondered whether V or Jimin will have a crush on you? Answer some fun and random questions and we will reveal whether V or Jimin will have a crush on you. Sounds easy and fun, take the fun quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS take over December boy group brand reputation rankings; 'Mic Drop' achieves new YouTube milestone

What are your results? Share your quiz results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.