BTS' V or Jungkook: Which BTS member would have a crush on you?

Do you often find yourself wondering whether your bias would have a crush on you? Take our fun personality test to find out the answer you've been looking for!

BTS' V aka Taehyung and Jungkook's friendship is loved and adored by fans all over the world. 'Taekook', as they are called by fans share a friendship of a lifetime. Taehyung is two years older than Jungkook so Jungkook has always been comfortable and happy around him and Taehyung has allowed him to break the 'Hyung code' with him.

Taehyung and Jungkook share some iconic moments together from inventing a handshake of their own, Jungkook consoling Taehyung at the 2018 MAMA awards, their heart to heart conversation In The Soop or their chaotic moments together, fans love all shades of Taehyung and Jungkook's warm friendship! However, have you wondered which BTS member would have a crush on you - is it Taehyung or Jungkook? Well, we got you covered! Answer a few questions and we will reveal if Taehyung has a crush on you or Jungkook! Sounds easy? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

Taehyung and Jungkook took over Twitter trends yesterday after their smashing performance on Good Morning America, the members were dressed in sparkling white suits and look ethereal as they performed to their hit English songs, Butter and Dynamite. Taehyung sported a ponytail and Jungkook's purple hair became a talking point amongst netizens.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS takes home three out of four iHeart Radio Awards including Best Fan Army & Best Music Video

Which member did you get? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :BTS Twitter

Share your comment ×