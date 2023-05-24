BTS’ V, Park Bo Gum show off their visuals in new photos; BLACKPINK’s Lisa dazzles in Celine event at Cannes

On May 23, BTS' V uploaded a picture of himself and Park Bo Gum to his Instagram account. Park Bo Gum and V, aka Kim Taehyung, turned in the same direction and smiled sweetly as they took a mirror image. Admiration is sparked by the warm images of the two people, who represent the entertainment industry and appear to be geniuses. V went to a Cannes event that was hosted by a luxury brand for which he is an ambassador.

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Lisa attends Naomi Campbell’s party:

A British media outlet reported on May 23 that Naomi Campbell hosted a party in conjunction with the well-known brand 'Hugo Boss' for a number of guests. According to reports, Naomi Campbell held a party at the 76th Cannes International Film Festival in France on the previous day in preparation for her 53rd birthday on the 22nd. On the 24th, after the birthday celebration, Naomi Campbell posted a few photographs taken by her companions during her birthday celebration through her Instagram Story. She reviewed the intensity of the birthday celebration by sharing photographs of the birthday celebration posted on Instagram by her associates. Numerous well-known celebrities from the fashion and entertainment industries attended the birthday party. BTS V and BLACKPINK Lisa, in particular, attended the party and attracted attention.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo Gum:

Lisa posted an image on her Instagram story on the 23rd. Lisa, V, and Park Bo Gum, who represent a global luxury brand, are shown together in the image. The three showcase their distinctive fashion sense and the opulent setting at the event. Specifically, Lisa flaunted her magnificence and moxy enchant by wearing a dark transparent suit. On the other hand, on May 22nd, Lisa followed BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé to France. Instead of Jennie's ongoing attendance at the Cannes Film Festival, she went to an exclusive unofficial party. Park Bo Gum looks amazing as he attends the party and reunites with BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

