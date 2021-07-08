BTS' V & Park Hyung Sik to appear in best friend Peakboy's comeback MV? Read details below

Good friends BTS' V and Park Hyungsik have set out to lend their support for rapper Peakboy!

One of the great friendships that exist in the K-pop industry is that between BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy. Together they are called the Wooga Squad! The handsome and talented men became friends on the sets of the historical drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. The drama starred Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik in lead roles and marked Taehyung's acting debut! The three became close friends and soon added actor Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy joined in to complete the squad!

These wonderfully talented artists have been friends for a long time and hang out together in their spare time. They also cheer for each other on public occasions and support each other's achievements like how best friends do! The best friends recently reunited for Choi Woo Shik's fan meeting and shared updates on their lives as well. Fans were excited to see the OT5 gang back together and well, it seems like they are taking their friendship to the next level!

According to an exclusive report from Sports Chosun, BTS' V and Park Hyungsik will be appearing in Peakboy's brand new single music video soon! However, there is no official confirmation on the reports yet! This is notable news because BTS members rarely make cameo appearances in another artist's music videos and if confirmed, it will be one of the few rare instances. Previously, Taehyung lent his vocals to the track 'Sweet Night' which was featured in the official soundtrack of Park Seo Joon's Itaewon Class! We hope to see this amazing collaboration between Peakboy, Park Hyung Sik and Taehyung! Stay tuned for further details.

