BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and more reunite for filming Jinny’s Kitchen special episode

‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ is an ongoing variety program with a star cast including BTS member V, actors Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Seo Jin and Jung Yu Mi. It sees them opening a new restaurant in Mexico and running it. The show itself is being aired globally and earning a lot of interest from domestic as well as international fans of the artists involved. They found it hilarious and praised the hard work of the cast members. Now, it has been reported that the team of ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ reunited recently to shoot a special episode.

Jinny’s Kitchen Director's Cut with Na PD

The reports have revealed that the cast members comprising Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and BTS’ V all participated in a filming for ‘Jinny’s Kitchen Director's Cut Special Episode’. The shooting was reportedly done somewhere in Itaewon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea as opposed to the filming location for ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ which is known to be Bacalar, Quintana Roo, Mexico. This special episode filming took place about two months after the pre-recording of the press conference for ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ and the subsequent shooting of Na Young Seok PD’s YouTube web variety show 'The Game Caterers', which took place in early February.

About Jinny’s Kitchen Director's Cut Special Episode

As per the tradition of Na Young Seok PD’s variety shows, ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ will also have its own director’s cut where it will see the cast members meeting up and recalling the memorable moments from their time in Mexico. The episode will also reportedly feature unaired information from the original episodes giving fans more new content to look forward to. From shooting ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ in December to meet up for the promotions and now the filming for the director’s cut, the cast has stayed close and given fans interesting content to tune into every weekend.

‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ has been recording high viewership ratings as well as ranking on OTT show most-watched lists, making it a popular show. It airs every Friday on tvN, TVING and Amazon Prime at 8:50 pm KST (5:20 pm IST).

