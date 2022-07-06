BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik & Peakboy star in ‘In The Soop: Friendcation’ poster

On July 6, HYBE released the first poster for the upcoming ‘In The Soop: Friendcation’ featuring the beloved Wooga Squad, consisting of BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy. They look cozy, dressed in sweatsuits and pose as if in a simple group picture, making us want to take a vacation soon! The first episode will be out on July 22 at 11 PM KST (7:30 PM IST).

‘In The Soop’ is HYBE’s entertainment reality program that contains the showcase of artists who take a pause on their breathless lives on a colorful stage and enjoy leisure and healing in the forest. Starting with 'In the Forest BTS Edition' in July 2020, and through last year's 'In the Forest BTS Edition Season 2' and 'In the Forest SEVENTEEN Edition', each team enjoying a complete rest in a picturesque landscape was revealed and received a lot of love.

'In the Soop: Friendcation', which will be aired in July, is a spin-off of 'In the Soop' and depicts a travel story of Park Seo Joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and BTS’ V, best friends of the entertainment industry who have maintained a friendship for 10 years.

After a friend's surprise suggestion, they set out on a trip for 3 nights and 4 days, revealing the candid yet trivial daily life of being disarmed as their true selves when they are together. Through 'In the Soop: Friendcation', a special trip of five friends who have risen to the top of each facet of the industry, they plan to show their youthful days brighter than on stage.

