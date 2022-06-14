BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik & Peakboy to unite for ‘In the SOOP’ spin-off

The beloved Wooga Squad is all set to come together for a new reality show! On June 14, it was revealed by South Korean media outlets that BTS’ V, actors Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyung Sik and singer Peakboy, who are known to be best friends and have maintained a long friendship, will be starring in a spin-off of HYBE’s entertainment reality program ‘In the SOOP’.

Previous editions have brought us two seasons for BTS and one season for SEVENTEEN, and the upcoming spin-off, titled ‘In the SOOP: Friendship Trip’ (literal translation), will see the Wooga Squad coming together. The ‘healing reality’ series showcases the time ‘between daily life and rest’ of artists as they pause briefly to enjoy a few days of leisure and healing surrounded by the calm of nature.

Airing in July, ‘In the SOOP: Friendship Trip’ will depict the travel story of BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy, who set out on a trip spanning three nights and four days after a friend’s surprise suggestion. The spin-off will reveal the trivial daily life of the five friends in a candid setting, and the true ‘me’ that appears when they are together.

Through the show, this special trip of the five friends who have maintained their friendship in the entertainment industry, will show the days of their brilliantly shining youth. ‘In the SOOP: Friendship Trip’ will air this July, and will span four episodes. The show can be watched on JTBC, and will also be available to watch on a global OTT platform through VOD.

Stay tuned for more updates!

