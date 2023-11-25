BTS’ V-Park Seo Joon’s Instagram stories about camping spark fan theories about wooga squad reunion

BTS’ V and Park Seo Joon have shared pictures of them enjoying an outside hangout with a bonfire. Although not explicitly stated many fans believe that the members of the wooga squad are out camping together. These pictures and videos were posted by both the artists on their Instagrams

BTS’ V and Park Seo Joon’s camping stories

On November 24 KST, BTS’ V and Park Seo Joon both shared stories of a brightly light bonfire outside. As both the celebrities are known to be good friends and are a part of the celebrity friend group called wooga squad; many fans believed them to be there together. The stories posted by these artists are also minute apart further fueling the speculation. Fans are also speculating that multiple members of the squad are out on a heartwarming camping trip together and are spending time with each other

Today on November 25 KST too the Love Me Again singer posted two new stories in continuation of yesterday; one being of food on a foil, most likely a roasted potato, indicating that he indeed went on a camping trip. Another picture is him enjoying fish cakes outside a stall fully decked up in the dawn with fog all over indicating a cold winter morning. Given all these pictures it’s most likely that the singer along with his wooga squad went out to enjoy a warm camping trip to beat the cold weather.

BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy together are known as the Wooga Squad. These well-known personalities share a strong and lasting friendship. V, Park Hyung Sik, and Park Seo Joon became friends while working together on the set of Hwarang. Their bond has continued to grow since then.

BTS’ V’s recent activities

On November 22, BIGHIT MUSIC shared that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have begun the process for military enlistment. The announcement emphasized that the artists are getting ready to fulfill their mandatory military service duties. Presently, Jin and J-Hope are already serving as part of their mandatory service, and it was previously disclosed that SUGA would be the next member to undertake enlistment.

The Rainy Days singer pleasantly surprised fans with his remarkable debut solo album titled Layover and its title track Slow Dancing, released on September 8. V not only dominated charts and streaming platforms but also captured the hearts of his dedicated fanbase ARMY. The album's success extended to the prestigious Billboard 200, where it achieved a high ranking. These accomplishments places V among the best solo artists in the K-pop industry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Did BTS' V drop spoiler about new song? Impromptu teasing leaves fans excited; WATCH