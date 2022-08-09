BTS’ V, Peakboy, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik & Choi Woo Shik record ‘Polaroid’ for IN THE SOOP: Friendcation

While the Wooga Squad was out for a vacation during the ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’, it seems that they did not leave their workaholic minds behind. The five friends gathered to create a piece of music to add to their own show as an opening sequence. BTS’ V, Peakboy, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Choi Woo Shik, put their best vocals forward.

In the latest clip shared as a preview of ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ episode 4, we can see Peakboy lending his producing skills to begin working on a new song. Calling it ‘Polaroid’, the other four join in one by one to record their sections for the song. While singers, BTS member V and ZE:A member Park Hyung Sik, seem to be sailing their bit also adding in their suggestions to make it better, Choi Woo Shik seemed to be struggling a little. Park Seo Joon also smoothly went through his own parts.

As they decide to record the chorus of ‘Polaroid’ all together, a sweet image of the five of them giggling, messing up, and making fun of each other finds its way to the viewers. Peakboy reveals that the reason they would like to make this song is because the group talked a lot about ‘time’ during their stay and wished to create something melodious to store as a reminder of their memories. They practice, fail and succeed with each other.

Check out the preview clip below.

‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ episode 4 airs on August 12 on JTBC and Disney+ Hotstar.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: IN THE SOOP: Friendcation Ep 3 Review: BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik & Peakboy get real