BTS’ V is the perfect best friend for Kang Dong Won at Broket VIP premiere

BTS member V flew back from Washington DC early on the morning of June 2, separate from the rest of the members. While the world was curious about the reason, reports came in about him attending a VIP screening of a close friend’s upcoming movie. The friend in question happened to be actor Kang Dong Won who takes the lead role in the upcoming movie ‘Broker’ also starring Song Kang Ho, Lee Ji Eun (IU), Lee Ju Young and Bae Doona.

Among the likes of Yoo In Na, Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Min Ho and other celebs from the Korean entertainment industry, all eyes were waiting for the grand attendance of BTS’ V. His entry brought unending flashes from all over the event as he took over the hearts of the people at the VIP premiere. Posing adorably and with the world class style that he brings, V made everyone go gaga over him.

The behind-the-scenes of his meet-up with Kang Dong Won who plays Dong Soo in the movie was shared on the actor’s YouTube channel. The actor can be seen welcoming V with open arms expressing, “Oh you’re here?” in an informal tone hinting at his closeness with the singer. The two can be seen leaving from the room after brief pleasantries as V hooks himself to Kang Dong Won’s arms with his ever-present social butter smile in place.

Check out their interaction at the 0:56 mark here.

Helmed by Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, ‘Broker’ is the story of people involved with baby boxes that involve the anonymous dropping off of babies to be taken care of by others. It was nominated at the 75th Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or and won the Ecumenical Jury Award as well as Best Actor award for Song Kang Ho, at the event.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS to be joined by a special guest for ‘Proof’ Live performance?