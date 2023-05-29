BTS’ V plans ‘makguksu date’ with Jungkook; Calls perilla oil recipe top 5 he’s ever had in life
BTS member V has returned to Weverse and he’s already making plans for his next meal thanks to Jungkook’s viral noodle recipe which he recently shared with fans during a live session.
V conducted a live session and later replied to fans' posts.
He revealed plans to have 'makguksu' made by fellow BTS member Jungkook.
BTS member V has been active on social media following his return from France when he visited Paris and Cannes. After a brief look at his pet Yeontan and yet another unique piece of furniture in his house which left the fans curious, he briefly appeared on Weverse to entertain the fans via a live session followed by replying to a few posts on the platform.
V’s plans for the day involving makguksu
After admitting that he is still a bit jet lagged, having not adjusted to the time difference from the European lands to South Korea, V further interacted with fans about his whereabouts and what he has been up to. Revealing how he has been ‘inspired’ by mosquitoes in his room these days, the BTS member added that he recently visited an open chatroom however no one was able to recognise him.
V further replied to a fan’s comment about how adding perilla oil to his makguksu is the ‘real thing’, saying that he’s only had the combination twice so far and it is already one of the top five makguksus he’s had in his life. When a fan asked about the No.1 buckwheat noodle bowl he’s had so far, the ‘Scenery’ singer mentioned a place in Wonju City as his favorite.
V and Jungkook’s meal plans
Subsequently, noticing how makguksu was on V’s mind, a fan suggested asking Jungkook to make him a bowl. To this, the singer affirmed that he had already called the younger member in the early morning that day and will be going over to Jungkook’s house to have some of it the next day. This comes after a recent live broadcast where the ‘Still With You’ singer was seen sharing his own perilla oil makguksu recipe with fans. As the video went viral and caught the attention of netizens, many began recreating it and liking it, making for another trend related to BTS and Jungkook.
Well, it seems that the praise of Jungkook’s cooking has reached fellow BTS member V who seems excited to join the former for a meal soon. We await updates from the two stars.
