BTS’ V praised for gentlemanly behavior towards Jung Yu Mi, bonds with Choi Woo Shik in Jinny’s Kitchen Retreat

BTS’ V never fails to grab attention with his sweet and generous gesture towards fans and co-workers. The K-pop idol is often referred to as the purest soul by the fandom. Recently V appeared for a special cast reunion in Jinny’s Kitchen spin-off, following which many clips surfaced highlighting the K-pop idol’s caring gesture towards his co-stars. Check out.

BTS’ V reunites with the Wooga Squad in Jinny’s Kitchen spin-off

The cast of Jinny’s Kitchen which aired earlier this year, reunited for a special episode in the Spin-Off titled Jinny's Kitchen Retreat. Initially, there were reports suggesting the BTS member traveling to Mexico to shoot a special sequence. Turns out, the Layover singer reunited with his Wooga Squad and fellow colleagues for the show. Jinny's Kitchen crew, including BTS member V, Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Jung Yu Mi, reunited for one more time. Post the release, many fans took to social media to point out some small and random moments from the iconic show.

BTS’ V helps Jung Yu Mi in rope jumping in Jinny’s Kitchen spin-off

One of the clips that surfaced shows the BTS member helping our actress Jung Yu Mi in jumping the rope. The actress was seen struggling since it was her first time attempting to jump a rope. However, V intervened and showed her how to do it while timing the entry. Yumi finally made it through her first rope leap with the proper guidance.

Layover singer praised for his kindness in Jinny’s Kitchen spin-off

Among the many clips that surfaced, fans also pointed out the moment, the Rainy Days singer made sure that sunlight was not bothering his co-stars. In the video, V entered the room and saw Jung Yu Mi dozing off on the couch. He wanted to have a conversation with her, but after noticing that she was asleep, gently closed the blinds to help her rest more comfortably. Not, only this, but, he did the same for his fellow Wooga Squad member Choi Woo Shik when he discovered him sleeping with the curtains up. Jinny’s Kitchen has remained one of the most popular shows and although there are no hints for the show’s revival for the next season as of now, fans are looking forward to getting more of it.

