BTS’ V praises ‘Our Blues’ starring Shin Min Ah, Lee Byung Hun, Kim Woo Bin; Teases a solo track

On May 11, BTS member V took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of his eventful day. After a walk down the flowery road where he could pick a few interesting ones on the previous day, the superstar shared a view of his chill time and it is every bit the relatable viewer. Calling 'Our Blues' the drama of his life, V added an emotional emoji to the side capturing the moment in the show where Shin Min Ah’s character Min Seon Ah is bawling her eyes out after losing her son’s custody. Lee Byung Hun as Lee Dong Seok can be seen at the side.

In the next Instagram story, a still of Kim Woo Bin as Park Jeong Joon can be seen who is staring ahead with a complex expression on his face. V captioned it with a wish shared by multiple others as he asked for the episode to be released soon. We feel you, V!

V seems to be enjoying some personal time as he shared a couple of clips from what appears to be his studio. In a warmly lit room, V played an unreleased track as he can be seen calmly gulping down some water while humming to his own honey voiced vocals. Yet another song with lyrics full of emotions and fans are hoping this one makes it to V’s solo mixtape that he has been planning for a long time now. Captioned with “Hi” and “Bye”, check out the video clips below.

