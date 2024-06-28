BTS’ V previews ‘boyfriend-material’ looks in second concept poster for upcoming photobook TYPE 1; see here

BTS’ V is currently preparing to release his upcoming photobook TYPE 1. Ahead of the much-anticipated revelation, the singer has dropped a new concept poster, comprising many previews from the photobook.

BTS' V channels 'charming yet adorable' persona for TYPE 1 concept poster 2

On June 28, V revealed the second concept poster for his upcoming photobook and magazine TYPE 1. The new poster comprises a collage of his many photos that will be included in this photobook.

From flaunting his oh-so-hot shirtless body to sporting his well-loved adorable smile, in this concept poster, the Rainy Days singer channels his ‘boyfriend-material’ persona. The second concept poster for TYPE 1 includes a total of 20 snippets from the BTS member’s comfort moments.

Here’s the concept poster 2 for TYPE 1: