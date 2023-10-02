BTS' V protected: Online hater apologizes after facing legal action from HYBE

BTS’ V who recently released his debut solo album Layover has been subject to a few hate trolls. On October 1, an online user who identified themselves as Kim Young from Busan took to a South Korean social media platform called Nate Pann to share an apologetic note. A guilty note was issued concerning the hateful comments made by the individual towards BTS member V in 2022. This came shortly after HYBE LABELS took strong action and filed a lawsuit against the person responsible. Here are all the details regarding the incident.

HYBE Sues BTS’ V's online harasser

The South Korean social media platform Nate Pann remained abuzz with comments concerning the apologetic note posted by a user. In the note, the person who claimed to be active on various websites and media platforms including Nate Pann, Yeoseong-Sidae, Soul Dresser, DC Inside’s BTS and Male Idol Galleries, Twitter, and YouTube asked for an apology from the fandom and K-pop idol for the damage done.

Reportedly, in the year 2022, Kim Young made several malicious and hateful remarks against the Layover singer after a YouTuber posted a video mocking the Layover singer. Initially, he kept his feelings private but as soon as the video started getting traction with people expressing their hate towards the idol, the individual in question started spreading rumors and making hateful comments about the BTS member. He admitted to doing this because he had strong hateful feelings towards V.

The translated apology note reads “I wrote mean comments and said bad things about V from BTS. In 2022, a YouTuber made a video making fun of V. I watched those videos and, for some reason, I believed what they said was true. I didn't really think about it. At first, I kept my comments private. But when I saw other people hating on V, I decided to join in. So, I wrote mean comments and made up stories about him. I didn't like him because I thought he was a bad person based on those videos. I never thought to stop and find out the real truth about him.”

In the following paragraph, Kim Young requested forgiveness, stating that his future could be seriously damaged because of the legal action taken by HYBE LABELS since he was in the midst of preparing for a civil exam.

“I'm currently preparing for the civil service exam, but I'm deeply worried about the consequences of losing a lawsuit due to my past negative comments about V from BTS. I understand that this could affect my future significantly, leading to sleepless nights. The case has been handed over to local authorities, and it appears that HYBE is pursuing it rigorously. Despite my desire to apologize, I've learned that it might not be effective until the case reaches court. I genuinely regret my hurtful comments, based on false information, and wish to make amends publicly. I promise not to engage in malicious behavior again and seek forgiveness for my past actions.’

Advertisement

Fans react to the apology note issued by BTS’ V online troller

Fans of BTS always request HYBE LABELS to protect their artists and take strong legal action against the offenders. As a result, the apology post didn’t settle well with the fans online who thought that this was a much-needed step. For many, it was the Karma hitting hard. Others said it was merely a tactic to win over the hearts of people and the authorities so that he could keep trashing V in his online forums. Many questioned his Civil Exam preparations while being so active in online communities.

BTS’ V recent activities

On the work front, BTS’ V has been quite active following the release of his solo album Layover. Recently, Billboard released its top 5 best-selling albums of the week and Layover clinched the second spot after Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts. Layover, BTS' V's debut solo album, is a compilation of 6 songs that highlight his versatility as a musician. All the tracks including Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.) combine jazz, R&B, and pop references. The Winter Bear crooner is busy appearing on multiple variety shows, interviews and music shows as a part of the promotional event of his album.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Hyung Sik reveals being hooked to BTS’ V's Rainy Days