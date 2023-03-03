BTS’ V proves his popularity as he comes out at no.1 in the Top 10 Non-Drama TV appearance with Seojin’s

According to Good Data Corporation, after the first broadcast of 'Seojin's', V stood at the center of the topic by taking first place in the 'Non-drama Search Issue Keyword Top 10' category and third in 'Non-drama Cast Top 10 Popularity'. (As of the 4th week of February) 'Seojin' is 2nd in 'Non-drama TV Search Response Top 10' and 3rd in 'Non-drama TV Top 10 Popularity', heralding smooth sailing.

The first episode of tvN's entertainment program 'Seojin', which was first broadcast on February 24, recorded an average rating of 10.3% and a maximum of 13.3% for households in the metropolitan area, and an average of 8.8% and a maximum of 11.4% for households nationwide. Both households and target audience ratings based on the metropolitan area ranked first in the same time zone for all channels, including terrestrial, and reruns also ranked second and third in cable broadcast ratings.

V's appearance was known even before the broadcast, and 'Seojin's' created a topic that was exciting even overseas. V, who had little exposure outside of BTS group activities, quickly became a blue chip in the entertainment world. In March 2021, when BTS appeared on 'Yoo Quiz on the Block', V ranked 2nd, the highest ranking as an individual, in 'Non-drama performer topical TOP 10', and it was predicted that it had taken viewers' eyes.

The cast of Seojin's:

'Seojin's' showed the chemistry of the employees who quarreled with the transformation of the novice president Lee Seo-jin, giving a different kind of fun. In particular, V provoked laughter with an honest and lively appearance that caught Lee Seo Jin off guard, and raised viewers' expectations by providing great fun with a perfect combination like Tom and Jerry. Producer Na Young Seok is receiving a great response for presenting freshness by illuminating V, a world-class star, as Kim Taehyung, who is easy-going, sincere, and sometimes outrageous and full of humanity.

'Seojin's' global popularity is also hot. For the first time in Korean entertainment, it met viewers around the world through Prime Video, an online video service (OTT), and received attention from the industry expecting a craze for K-entertainment.

