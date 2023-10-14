BTS’ V provides thoughtful gifts to fans at solo fanmeet V-ICNIC; Jimin greets ARMY as surprise guest

BTS' V recently hosted a solo fan meeting titled (V)ICNIC at Kyunghee University, taking advantage of the pleasant fall weather with an outdoor setting. Fans were treated to a delightful experience with outdoor seating, enjoying the cooling breeze. V, known for his considerate nature, ensured that each fan felt special by preparing door gifts for them. Here's a glimpse of what the (V)ICNIC gifts included. Jimin also showed up to surprise ARMY as a special guest.

V-ICNIC with BTS’ V

The (V)ICNIC fan meeting unfolded in the picturesque Peace Open-Air Theater at Kyung Hee University's global campus, a stunning backdrop for the event. Each fan was thoughtfully presented with a box of mini cookies, adorned with purple hearts and bears that symbolize BTS, ARMY, and V. A delightful surprise awaited them as V's beloved puppy, Yeontan, made a special appearance.

To add to the sweet treats, there were yakgwa cookies, a trending dessert in South Korea. The attention to detail extended to the cupcakes, where one was adorned with the message "For Army," and the other featured a bear holding a purple heart. Additionally, the fan meeting included adorable Tannie paw cookies and a Yeontan-shaped cookie, adding a cute and personal touch to the event. Fans also received a tin case containing a special ticket and photocard, typical of exclusive door gifts at offline events. These photocard collectibles hold rarity and value, often becoming sought-after items.

Considering the outdoor setting, V demonstrated his consideration for the fans' comfort by providing each of them with a disposable raincoat. In a thoughtful move, V ensured the comfort of ARMYs by providing cushions, ensuring they didn't feel uncomfortable sitting on the floor. This gesture showcased V's wit and thoughtfulness in selecting gifts that were not only meaningful but also practical for the event's atmosphere.

BTS’ Jimin shows up at V’s fanmeeting

Despite being V's solo fan meeting, he surprised ARMYs by bringing out a special guest—his fellow bandmate, Jimin! V shared that Jimin quickly joined the event after receiving a call and suggestion from V himself. The unexpected appearance of BTS singer Jimin added an extra layer of excitement to the day, creating memorable moments for ARMYs in attendance.

The duo engaged in various fun activities on stage, including the Street ARMY Fighter segment, where selected audience members joined them for a dance battle. V and Jimin, displaying their playful bond, also gave a brief dance performance to BTS' Go Go. Jimin even took on the Sorry, I'm cute challenge, entertaining the audience with his charm.

The sight of these soulmates participating in playful activities and performing together thrilled ARMYs, leading to enthusiastic chants of 'Vmin,' a beloved ship name for this dynamic duo. The duo also treated ARMYs to a live performance of their beloved subunit song, Friends, eliciting loud cheers from the audience.

During the fan meeting, V also orchestrated a special moment by having the fans sing Happy Birthday to Jimin, who had celebrated his 28th birthday just a day prior. Adding to the excitement, V showcased his dancing skills by performing to the hit song Hybe Boy by the girl group NewJeans. Jimin, seated on a chair, also joined in the dance.

In an unofficial announcement, V hinted at future collaborations, stating that he and Jimin would be working on an even cooler song together. The duo took photos with the audience, and V bid farewell to Jimin with a heart pose.

This reunion of V and Jimin, especially after BTS's temporary hiatus, holds special significance for ARMYs who have missed seeing the duo together. The event, held on October 14, brought together 1,400 lucky attendees who secured their spots through an album purchase and subsequent raffle, making it a memorable and intimate experience for fans. The reunion showcased the enduring bond between the 95-liners, reminding fans of the strong connection they share.

