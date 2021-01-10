BTS' V puts the sun in Sunday with a yellow suit; Reminds us of Harry Styles' BRIT Awards afterparty outfit

BTS singer V took to Weverse and dropped a new mirror selca. Kim Taehyung was seen wearing a yellow ensemble, bringing back memories of the time Harry Styles experimented with a shade of yellow suit.

There is no debate that BTS singer V is among the most stylish singers in the world, let alone South Korea. The international singer has never shied away from experimenting with bold colours and styles. Today was no different. The Snow Flower singer took to Weverse and shared a mirror selfie, aka selca, where he's seen sporting a bright yellow suit. Taehyung gave a full view of his ensemble. The singer was seen wearing a bright yellow blazer over a matching vest and pants.Â

V sported the three-piece suit over a dark blue shirt and sported a pink tie. The singer completed the look with a Gucci brooch. TaeTae shared the picture with fans on the social media platform with a clown emoji. While it felt like he was referring to Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, we couldn't help but recall seeing a similar ensemble in 2020.Â

One Direction member Harry Styles was seen wearing a similar three-piece yellow combination ensemble at the Box BRIT Awards 2020 after-party in February. Styles wore a similar three-piece but sported a polka-dot purple shirt and topped it off with a purple neck-tie around.Â

Although the cuts and shades were different, the two singers pulled off the bright ensemble with absolute ease! Check out Taehyung's outfit below and Harry Styles' outfit thereafter:Â

Who pulled off the yellow ensemble better? Let us know your pick in the comments below.Â

Meanwhile, Taehyung caught the ARMY's attention this Sunday for his thoughts on Jin's Abyss and asking Jungkook about his golden locks. Read all about it here: BTS: V praises Jin for Abyss and asks Jungkook about his blonde locks, Jimin requests RM to share his height

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.Â

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×