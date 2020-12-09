BTS’ V is raising the bar for stylish men worldwide; Here’s what we’ve learnt from the pop icon’s suave style

We are curating the best style lessons we’ve learnt from BTS’ V. Scroll down to learn how to cop his chic aesthetic.

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung is not only the owner of one of the most special and beautiful voices in the music industry, but he’s also a true fashion icon. Many times he’s mentioned one of his dreams when he was little was to have lots of clothes and be able to combine them however he wanted, and look at him now: he’s doing it and succeeding at it. Since his debut — and even before that — we’ve been blessed with countless outfits V pulled off to perfection, and today we are looking back at the most iconic style lessons the musician has taught us.

Normcore Vibes: Something great about V is his ability to turn a simple, normcore look into his own brand. Black pants, white shirt, denim jacket sounds basic, right? Enter Kim Taehyung. V can make any basic outfits work for him, plus, he knows how to accessorize up in order to dazzle.

Fire It Up: Once again, simplicity, but make it V-fashion. He’s always taken into consideration his hair colour and how to play around with it when planning an outfit. That way any outfit on him can become fire in a matter of seconds.

Animal Instinct: Can anyone else in the world get away with wearing loud animal print and get away with it? Don’t think so. Tae makes even animal prints look stunning and subtle with his style, sounds like a lot at first, but it looks amazing on him.

Print Overdose: Print on print on print, and a touch of Gucci. Tae’s love for prints is no secret, and he definitely knows how to put them together the right way. He’s not afraid of wearing them all at the same time, and we’re not complaining.

Street Chic: If there’s anyone out there capable of wearing a pajama-like outfit at the airport and making it look like a runway outfit, it’s Taehyung. It’s the co-ord sets that have our heart, which he’s declared his love for because it’s both comfy and stylish, plus a statement without much effort. We’re absolutely here for it.

Credits :Getty Images

