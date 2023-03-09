BTS’ V reacts to fan’s ‘How are you babe?’ comment on live broadcast

BTS’ V finally graced fans with a live broadcast. V had not done any live broadcast in the last two months. The much awaited live broadcast was simultaneously hilarious and adorable and left ARMYs gushing over Kim Taehyung. Even though the live broadcast had a short duration, it was jam-packed with charm and humour. With his one-of-a-kind reactions to fans’ comments, V kept fans entertained throughout the live broadcast.

V responds to the ‘How are you, babe?’ comment

Things took an interesting turn when one of the fans commented ‘How are you, babe’ on V’s live broadcast. Kim Taehyung had the most hilarious response to the aforementioned comment. Instead of playing along with the fan’s flirtatious advances, V decided to be his brutal authentic self, and instead responded to it with another question- ‘I am your babe?’. Unsurprisingly, fans couldn’t hold their laughter and a better part of them could be seen lauding Taehyung’s unique and memorable comeback.

Another similar response by V left fans laughing their hearts out in the comments section. During the live broadcast, V was seen wearing a white T-shirt with a character drawn on it. When a fan asked V if they could have his T-shirt. V responded by saying ‘this T-shirt? No, this is a limited edition.’

BTS’ V in 2023

While Jin is in the middle of his military service, J-Hope is about to join him for the same. Other members are currently busy with their respective solo projects. For starters, SUGA has a world tour coming up and Jimin is about to release new music. V has recently joined the cast of South Korean variety show Seojin’s where he fulfils the role of an intern alongside ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?’ fame Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik from ‘Our Beloved Summer’.

The show Seojin's (also known as Jinny’s Kitchen) is a South Korean reality cooking show. The show is shot in a small town in Mexico where Lee Seo Jin takes it upon himself to promote Korean street food. In the aforementioned attempt, Lee Seo Jin is joined by Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and BTS’ V. The cast of the show is an impeccable amalgam of exquisite visuals, sharp wit and an excellent sense of humour.

