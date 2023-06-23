BTS' V reacts to hilarious video of Jungkook; Fans celebrate as he notices Indian ARMY

K-pop sensation BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys or simply BTS, has taken the world by storm with their infectious music, captivating performances, and undeniable talent. Each member of the group brings something unique to the table, and one member who has consistently dazzled fans with his vocal prowess and stage presence is none other than the golden maknae, Jungkook. However, today we are to delve into the funny side of Jungkook as a hilarious video has resurfaced and is breaking the internet.

A guy like me Jungkook version

Jungook has left fans in awe on several occasions while featuring covers of various artists. However, this particular video shared by an Indian fan showed a different side of him as he was singing A guy like me playfully and humorously. The BANGTAN BOMB begins with Jungkook sitting center stage in the BIGHIT MUSIC dance studio, dressed in red featuring a moustache, a cap, and a trident. While the re-emergence of the video might have sincerely left Jungkook embarrassed, V went all above and beyond to reply to the fan expressing his amusement at the shenanigans he and Jungook got into back in those days. Indian fans were seen having a field day on social media noticing that the original post was from a desi fan with the Indian tricolor in their username.

As the music starts he begins lip-syncing to the song in a fun-loving and comical manner. Throughout the entire video, we see him entertaining fans with his goofy and mischievous expressions. But that is not all, as towards the end of the video we hear Taehyung (V) expressing his reaction with all smiles and giggles. That's when fans realized that it was actually V who had recorded the video and shared it with ARMYs to watch and fans can't help but adore his ridiculous yet cute appearance.

BTS marks 10 years in the K-pop music industry

On 13 June 2023, BTS marked 10 years in the industry and they are set to release their first-ever memoir BEYOND THE STORY: 10 Years of BTS. It is written by the members themselves alongside journalist Kang Myeong Seok. BIGHIT MUSIC released first impressions and concept teasers of the members to keep the fans intrigued. The notes indicate the personal experience of the members along with emotions attached to their 10 years long journey.

