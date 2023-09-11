BTS’ V reacts to IU’s Love Me Again high note, fans swoon over heartwarming interaction

It was recently announced that BTS' V would be starring in the next episode of IU's hit series, IU’s Palette. Ahead of the episode, IU posted a clip of her singing V's new song, Love Me Again. IU provided a sneak peek into the episode, but one particular moment from the clip caught fans' eyes the most.

V reacts to IU’s high note on Love Me Again

BTS V is all set to make an appearance on IU's popular musical talk show, IU's Palette. Ahead of the episode's official release, IU gave fans a sneak peek into what's to come by performing BTS V's Love Me Again. Her version infused the song with her unique style, and her angelic vocals left a lasting impression. V, sitting just behind her, nodded along appreciatively as the talented Eight singer serenaded the audience with his own song.

However, it wasn't just IU's heavenly vocals that caught the fans' attention. V's reaction to IU's impressive high note during the performance was unexpected and heartwarming. Despite V's distinctive vocal abilities, he appeared genuinely surprised and captivated by IU's interpretation of his song.

As IU began singing, her melodious voice resonated deeply with ARMYs (BTS Fandom name) and netizens alike. While the original song is beautiful in its own right, IU added her personal touch and unique vocal color, making the performance truly special. Like the rest of us, V couldn't help but be engrossed by IU's enchanting voice, even dancing along with the music performed by the talented band.

One particular moment that drew attention was when IU hit an extraordinarily high note in the song. From a distance, V's surprised expression was evident, and as the camera zoomed in on him, his genuine reaction to IU's talented voice was impossible to conceal. When the video was released, fans couldn't contain their excitement and affection for witnessing V's heartfelt and wholesome response to IU's vocals.

The episode featuring V will be unveiled on September 12 at 6PM KST.

You can watch the video here-

What is IU’s Palette about?

IU's Palette is a delightful talk show hosted by the exceptionally talented singer, IU, known for its friendly and laid-back atmosphere. The show seamlessly blends humor with musical segments, encompassing song covers and duets performed alongside the featured guests.

On April 10 KST, IU's official YouTube channel made an exciting revelation by announcing BTS's SUGA as a guest on IU's Palette, sparking considerable excitement among fans. The announcement came complete with a photo of IU and SUGA, side by side, on the set of the show.

Notably, this marked the first public interaction between these two renowned celebrities since their collaboration on the song Eight in May 2020, and their more recent joint venture on People Pt.2. Additionally, J-hope made a surprise appearance on the talk show on July 28, 2022, to promote his new album, Jack in the Box. It was an hour of pure delight for K-pop enthusiasts as both the musicians delved into various topics, including J-hope's album, his experience at Lollapalooza, and their shared fondness for mint chocolate.

Watch J-Hope’s episode of IU’s Palette here-

