BTS’ V recovers from COVID-19; Released from quarantine

On February 22, in a statement released by BIGHIT MUSIC on the group’s fan community platform Weverse, the agency shared an update regarding BTS member V’s health status. Testing positive on February 15, the artist has now reportedly recovered and has been released from self-quarantine.

Read the agency’s full statement below.

"Hello, this is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to inform you that BTS member V has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today, February 22.

V has been receiving treatment from home from Tuesday the15th, and he is now able to return to his daily activities.

V did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine. He had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home, but has made a full recovery.

We would like to express our gratitude to all the fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19.

We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow healthcare guidelines.

Thank you."

With this all BTS members are expected to reunite for their next schedule which happens to be a 3 day concert at Seoul, South Korea. Commencing on March 10, the first in-person concert of BTS in their homeland in almost 2.5 years has been the centre of attention for the ARMY.

‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL’ will include offline attendance as well as online viewing for concerts on March 10 and 13 while the March 12 concert will be streamed live in cinemas in a first of its kind event.

