BTS' V to release OST for 'Our Beloved Summer' starring fellow Wooga squad member Choi Woo Sik

ARMYs, we have some major news! On November 25 KST, Sports Chosun revealed that BTS' V has been included in the OST artist lineup of the new SBS' drama series 'Our Beloved Summer' starring Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi in lead roles. Lead actor Choi Woo Sik is one of V's closest friends in real life and the two are part of the 'Wooga Squad' consisting of Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy as well.

V has previously lent his voice for his other 'Wooga Squad' member Park Seo Joon for the path-breaking drama 'Itaewon Class' titled 'Sweet Night'. His solo tracks 'Scenery', 'Winter Bear', 'Snow Flower' and more have been well-received by fans from all over the world. Thus, ARMYs are looking forward to his husky-heavenly vocals for the upcoming drama 'Our Beloved Summer'. Earlier this year, fellow BTS member Jin released his solo OST 'Yours' starring Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon. Further details on V's OST for 'Our Beloved Summer' are awaited.

'Our Beloved Summer' is a romantic comedy that portrays the complicated feelings of a couple that broke up vowing to never meet one another again. However, the documentary they filmed 10 years ago in high school suddenly, goes viral gaining popularity, and they’re forced to be in front of the camera together once more. 'Our Beloved Summer' will premiere on December 6 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

