BTS’ V returns to South Korea from France amongst big crowd; Shares an update on Yeontan

BTS member V returned to South Korea following an eventful trip to France where is known to have visited for a fashion event with Celine. Upon his return, huge crowds gathered at the Incheon International Airport cheering for his return. Soon after making his way back, V shared an update on his Instagram, further entertaining his fans.

V’s return to South Korea

The BTS member is known to have left for France on May 15, and after a couple of weeks of fun in the Parisian city as well as the surroundings, he returned to his home. Dressed in a casual but chic fit, V looked very much the fashionista that he is known to be in loose-fit jeans, a black blazer, and some white sneakers. The highlight of his look seemed to be the scarf wrapped around his neck, giving it a unique touch. His highly popular ‘TAEHYUNG’ bag from Celine accompanied him once again as V shielded his ears with some headphones and his eyes with a pair of dark sunglasses.

V bowed down and waved at the fans and paparazzi waiting for his arrival at the airport, as his bodyguards tried to protect the star from the onslaught of camera flashes pointed at him. The ‘Sweet Night’ singer’s visit to France included a Celine schedule alongside BLACKPINK's Lisa and actor Park Bo Gum followed by a bash for supermodel Naomi Campbell’s birthday. While he was rumoured to be attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival, it was later clarified that V was in the city only for his brand commitment, and not for walking the red carpet of the Cannes film event. Amidst this, rumours of BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie meeting up to hang out for a date in Paris ran rampant, however, their agencies refused to comment on the artists’ private lives.

V and Yeontan

Soon after his return, the BTS member took to his Instagram to share an update from his house where his beloved pet dog Yeontan could be seen staring at the camera. While many fans focused on the peculiar furniture pieces in V’s house, many swooned over having another look at the pet.

