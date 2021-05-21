BTS' V reveals his HONEST thoughts on being called the secret member of BTS before their debut

BTS' V spilled some serious tea in his solo interview with Rolling Stone. Read on to find out.

'What a relief we are seven. What a relief we are together', an ordinary person wouldn't know the depth and magnitude of emotions these lines encompass, but an ARMY does! BTS is BTS because of its seven immensely talented, unique and charismatic members. However, there was a point when BTS' V was not allowed to reveal himself to the general public and had the moniker of BTS' 'secret member'.

In his recent solo interview with Rolling Stone, V aka Kim Taehyung revealed his honest thoughts on being called the 'secret member' of BTS before they debuted on June 13, 2013. For those unaware, Taehyung was the secret member of BTS and was brought into the spotlight only a couple of days prior to the group's debut. Taehyung shared his honest thoughts on this rather absurd idea and revealed he would feel sad when he couldn't share his vlogs with fans, while other members participated in group lives. In a shocking revelation, Taehyung shared that he almost thought he would be asked to leave the group and wouldn't be allowed to make his debut with BTS! The interviewer then asked if he had traumatic memories from his 'secret member' days and Taehyung shared that he can now laugh about it as those days are far behind him.

One cannot imagine BTS without its multi-faceted and talented singer-songwriter and visual, Kim Taehyung. On the solo front, Taehyung intends to release his much-awaited mixtape, KTH1 by the end of this year.

