BTS: V reveals his ONLY wish for his birthday this year; Jimin reveals his wish for 2021 and it involves Suga

BTS singer V celebrates his birthday later this month. At the 2020 KBS Gayo Daechukje, the singer revealed his plans for his birthday while the septet reveals their wishes for 2021.

December sees ARMY celebrate two BTS birthdays. BTS singer Jin marked his birthday in the first week of the month. The singer, who had a working birthday, hosted a V Live and interacted with fans. The fandom now prepares to celebrate BTS singer V's birthday, on December 30. As fans prepare for the birthday, Taehyung was recently asked about his plans for his special day on the 2020 KBS Gayo Daechukje red carpet. BTS fan Soo Choi shared a clip from the interaction on Twitter and translated Taehyung's statement.

The singer noted that December also marked Seokjin's birthday and added that he was speaking on everyone's behalf when he said he wants to see the ARMY. "Jin hyung had a bday also in Dec. I'll say as a representative, Dec 30 there will be nothing but I want to see the ARMYs so much," as translated by the fan. Jungkook chipped in to say that the septet misses the fandom.

The host also asked members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook about their wish for 2021. Hobi expressed his wish of COVID-19 coming to an end and hosting an in-person concert for the ARMY. Seokjin echoed similar sentiments when by saying he hopes to meet the ARMY in person ASAP.

Meanwhile, Mochi said that he hopes Yoongi recovers soon and be together with the other members. For the unversed, Yoongi recently underwent surgery for his shoulder. Namjoon chipped in to say that the rapper is recovering. "Right he is doing the physical therapy hard now," he said.

