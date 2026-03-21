BTS' V reveals if members thought of leaving group to go solo after success, ‘If anyone was that shameless…’

BTS has finally reunited as seven members in front of the world by releasing their 5th full-length album, ARIRANG, on March 21. Their first post-military release, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, all had the opportunity to explore individual music while the other members were completing their national duty. On returning with new music after three years and nine months, it may have been a tough choice to go back to the group, having experienced solo success. But the boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan think they always belonged as a septet

BTS members reveal whether exiting the group to focus on solo careers was ever on their minds

During a chat with Bloomberg, the members were asked whether any of their solo work encouraged them to continue on that path, and reconsider returning to team activities. While we can imagine their reactions, member V was not one to hold off on his honest opinion, stating, “If anyone was that shameless, I would hit them.” A hilarious response that may have earned smiles from his teammates, but it perfectly captures the overall vibe of the team.

More rational with their thoughts, the two oldest members, Jin and SUGA, reiterated how the group mattered more or at least equally to them. The oldest member said, “It’s less of whether our solo albums do better or the group albums do better. We just love doing group promotions more.” Meanwhile, the Daechwita hitmaker confirmed that their solo careers were only possible due to their members being away for military service, “It was only because we couldn’t be as a full group that we did our solo activities.”

It seems that the BTS members are very assured of their identity as a team while healthily maintaining their individual careers. Meanwhile, the seven singers will debut their performance of SWIM at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, which will be livestreamed to global audiences via Netflix.

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