BTS' V reveals origins of RUN BTS song and JUICY behind-the-scenes tales; Read here

BTS' V is currently busy promoting his debut solo album Layover through various shows and guest appearances. He recently made an appearance on TVN's show You Quiz On The Block hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho. The latest episode featuring BTS' V was aired in South Korea through local channels. It is yet to be made available to views outside South Korea.

BTS' V reveals how RUN BTS the song was created

During the You Quiz On The Block episode, when asked how the group BTS came up with the song RUN BTS, V shared the thoughts the group had then. When the world was shut due to the pandemic there was not much to do. BTS' V shared that the members started feeling a certain numbness in them despite having received so much love and support from the fans. They felt that the happiness and the deeply moved feeling they felt while being on stage was gone. They had started to feel like losing that preciousness. So in order to not lose everything the group had achieved over the past years as artists, they decided to grab hold of their original purpose and why they started doing music. This led to the creation of something unique that the fans know as RUN BTS the song. RUN BTS is one of the songs from BTS' first anthology album PROOF.

BTS' V's recent activities

BTS' V who made his solo debut with the album Layover recently is busy promoting his work by making appearances on various shows and interviews. BTS' V recently appeared on TVN' You Quiz On The Block and talked about his new album and what led to the creation of Layover. He also mentioned some of his childhood memories like his grandmother and he was raised by her. Fans are all about admiration and love for BTS' V. He revealed that he recorded some part of his new album Layover at Jungkook's place and how he helped guide him.

